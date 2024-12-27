Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.35, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

