OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.66 million, a PE ratio of 590.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.98.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Featured Stories

