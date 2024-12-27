Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.35, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Insiders bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

