Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

