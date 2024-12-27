Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

