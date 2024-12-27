F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,122 ($14.06) and last traded at GBX 1,118 ($14.01). Approximately 137,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 534,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($13.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,100.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 781.25%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 90 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,094 ($13.71) per share, for a total transaction of £984.60 ($1,233.83). 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

