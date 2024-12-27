iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
iFabric Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$31.82 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10.
iFabric Company Profile
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.
