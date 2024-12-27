Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$111.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.
