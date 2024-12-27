Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading 8.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 11,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 54,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

