NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.94. 104,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 79,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Institutional Trading of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

