First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
First Cobalt Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a current ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Cobalt
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.