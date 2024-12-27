AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.84. 2,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.34% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile
The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.
