CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCLDO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.