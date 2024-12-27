CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CCLDO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $18.48.
About CareCloud
