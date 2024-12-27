Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

