Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 492.80 ($6.18). 14,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 68,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.17).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
