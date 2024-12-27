Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7382 per share. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

