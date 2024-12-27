Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Rises By 1,285.0%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 1,285.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JE Cleantech stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.68%.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

