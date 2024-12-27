Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Expands By 1,344.1%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,800 shares, a growth of 1,344.1% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
IPHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
