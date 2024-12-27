Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ECOW opened at $20.27 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

