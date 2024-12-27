Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a growth of 970.1% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gaxos.ai Stock Up 40.4 %

Shares of GXAI opened at $3.58 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

