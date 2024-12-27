Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Up 1,056.5% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 1,056.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
