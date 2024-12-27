Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 1,200.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
