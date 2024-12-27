First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 1,092.6% in December

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 1,092.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FID stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

