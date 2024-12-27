ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECRO opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. ECC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

About ECC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.