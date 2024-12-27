Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 841.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Up 19.5 %

INTI stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

