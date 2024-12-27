Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 987.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 841.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $132,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $543,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

