RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 29th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile
