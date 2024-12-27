Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $87.34 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
