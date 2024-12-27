West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$125.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$100.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.27.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.62) by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.