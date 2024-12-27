West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at C$125.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$100.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.27.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.62) by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.