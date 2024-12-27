John C. Love Sells 10,485 Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

INTG stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The InterGroup Co. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTG

About The InterGroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.