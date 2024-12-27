Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.37. 295,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 772% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.