ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.
