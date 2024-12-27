PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.49. 35,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 156.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 146.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

