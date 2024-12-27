Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.29. 9,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

