Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

