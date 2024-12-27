Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 17,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 42,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

