Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

