Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 757.53, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,092.73.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

