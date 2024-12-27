London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81). Approximately 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 47.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.86. The stock has a market cap of £20.29 million, a P/E ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 0.48.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

