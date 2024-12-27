Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Grows By 1,520.0%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 1,520.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.