OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of £23.64 million, a P/E ratio of 590.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.98.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

