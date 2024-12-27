Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 3,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 61.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW opened at $1.13 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.