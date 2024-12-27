Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 3,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 61.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW opened at $1.13 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.