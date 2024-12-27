Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 1,597,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,536,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

