Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.06). 67,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 29,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Gattaca Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.42. The firm has a market cap of £26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Gattaca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Gattaca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

