VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.04). Approximately 19,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 45,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.06).

VietNam Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.43 million, a PE ratio of -335.48 and a beta of 0.63.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

