Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Increases By 1,901.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 1,901.7% from the November 30th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 26.7 %

AMPG opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,794 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.94% of AmpliTech Group worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

