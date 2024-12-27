HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

HVPQF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.