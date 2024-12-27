Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

