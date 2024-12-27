Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 1,497.9% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.18.
Asset Entities Company Profile
