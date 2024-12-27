Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 1,497.9% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.18.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

