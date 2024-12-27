Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 1,680.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 22.7 %
DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
